The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

