The Progressive Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 29.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $6,482,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Progressive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,202,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 194,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

