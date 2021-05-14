The RMR Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of RMR opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

