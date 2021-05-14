The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells $337,380.12 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $228.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average of $212.32.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.