The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $11,685,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $228.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $861,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

