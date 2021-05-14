The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.08.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.11. 3,852,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.