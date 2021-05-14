The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.740 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

