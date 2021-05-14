The Wendy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 911% compared to the average daily volume of 1,569 call options.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $732,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $541,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

