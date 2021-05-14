The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Critical Comparison

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Western Union and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 5 6 4 0 1.93 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $24.12, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than ITEX.

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. The Western Union pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.91 $1.06 billion $1.73 14.28 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Summary

The Western Union beats ITEX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

