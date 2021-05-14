TheStreet Upgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to B

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

WWW stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

