THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Matthew Moulding Sells 350,000 Shares

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. THG Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 642.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.68.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit