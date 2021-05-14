THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Matthew Moulding Sells 350,000 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. THG Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 642.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.68.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

