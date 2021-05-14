Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $129.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

