ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Up 14%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shot up 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.01. 10,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 658,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $7,471,000.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

