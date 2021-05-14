Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Tilray stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

