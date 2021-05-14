Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $25.58 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $576.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $390,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 18.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $613,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.