Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of CL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. 148,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,224. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

