Toews Corp ADV Buys New Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,400. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

