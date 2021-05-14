Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 4,200 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.54. 27,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.73. The company has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

