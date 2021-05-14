Toews Corp ADV Invests $940,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,020. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.