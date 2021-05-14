Toews Corp ADV Makes New $940,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 20,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,578. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

