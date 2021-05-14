Toews Corp ADV Makes New $946,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.03. 235,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,355,961. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.