Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

May 14th, 2021

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

