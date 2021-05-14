Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

EFX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

