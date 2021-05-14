Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 5,700 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.76. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,942. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

