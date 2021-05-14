Toews Corp ADV Sells 1,115 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,584. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.