Toews Corp ADV Takes $309.73 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,768,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,731,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 25.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,045. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.