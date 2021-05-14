Toews Corp ADV Takes $937,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after acquiring an additional 232,138 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,310,000 after acquiring an additional 81,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $137.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

