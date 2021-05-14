Toews Corp ADV Takes $949,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.37. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,773. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

