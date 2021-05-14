Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $161,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,211. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $121.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

