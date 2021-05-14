Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

