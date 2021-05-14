Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.77

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.77 and traded as low as $31.37. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 199,273 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

