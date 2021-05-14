Tornado Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $618,800.21 and approximately $604,179.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $103.13 or 0.00204224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

