Traders Buy High Volume of Bridgetown 2 Call Options (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,607% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

BTNB opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. Bridgetown 2 has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth about $460,000.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

