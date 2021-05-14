Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $205.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.31.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $182.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.