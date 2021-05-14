TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 131,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.