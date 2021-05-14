TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.
TransAlta stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 131,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
