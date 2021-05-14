TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. CSFB upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE RNW traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.45. 60,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

