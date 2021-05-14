TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TA. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

TransAlta stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Insiders purchased a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 over the last three months.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

