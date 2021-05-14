Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Hits $224,229.33

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $224,229.33 and approximately $398.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00090171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.21 or 0.01184386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00068633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00113923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

