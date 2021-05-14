TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $586.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.51 and a 12 month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.