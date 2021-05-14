TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Lifted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $77,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG stock traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.77. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $603.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.92. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $303.51 and a one year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

