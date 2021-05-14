TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $586.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.92. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $303.51 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

