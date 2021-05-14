Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,304 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,996.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,024,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,744,000 after purchasing an additional 247,158 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

