Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

