Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $12.97 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

