Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $83.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

