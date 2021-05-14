Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,100 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

