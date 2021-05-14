Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LABU opened at $55.68 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $185.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.