Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

