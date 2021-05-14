Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.75 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in MarketAxess by 7.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $452.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.43 and a 200-day moving average of $533.41. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

