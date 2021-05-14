Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $227,405,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.